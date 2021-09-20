“I’m looking forward to this driver line-up next year” – Franz Tost confident about pairing of impressive Pierre Gasly and struggling Yuki Tsunoda in 2022

“I’m looking forward to this driver line-up next year” – AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost is confident Yuki Tsunoda will get up to speed with teammate Pierre Gasly in 2022.

It is difficult settling yourself down quickly in Formula 1, something Yuki Tsunoda has learnt the hard way. He is having a difficult rookie season with AlphaTauri, with calls to remove him from the team next season.

But that hasn’t happened, as the Italian team is set to continue with him and Pierre Gasly. And team boss Franz Tost is confident Tsunoda will get over his struggles and deliver strongly for the team in 2022.

“Yuki so far has done a reasonably good job. He was fast, he finished in Budapest on the sixth position and his first race he was ninth in Bahrain.

“Of course, he had some crashes, but I always say the crash period is part of the education process, how will someone find the limit if he’s not allowed to crash. Now I hope that this crash period is finished now.

“We are looking forward to the second half of the season although it will not become an easy one because all these young drivers don’t know either America or Mexico nor Sao Paulo, nor Turkey.

“Saudi Arabia no one knows which means that there’s a lot of work in front of us to bring him on a good level but, beside Pierre Gasly, who is one of the fastest drivers in Formula 1 nowadays, he can learn a lot, he can compare the data and with his skills.

“I think that he will close this gap and I’m looking forward to this driver line-up next year when we will have a new car, so at least we will have a constant and that’s important for us.”

