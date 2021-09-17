F1

“He should pack his little bag and go home now”– David Coulthard bashes Yuki Tsunoda after latter is ‘slightly surprised’ to see himself in F1 in 2022

"He should pack his little bag and go home now"– David Coulthard bashes Yuki Tsunoda after latter is 'slightly surprised' to see himself in F1 in 2022
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"When Steph Curry came in, he started laughing and shimmying and shooting from half-court": Andre Iguodala believes his Warriors teammate has changed NBA basketball in this subtle way
Next Article
"There were some external factors if y'all want some tea": Andre Iguodala takes shots at LeBron James' Cavaliers 3-1 NBA Finals comeback in 2016
Latest Posts