“He should pack his little bag and go home now”– David Coulthard bashes Yuki Tsunoda after latter is ‘slightly surprised’ to see himself in F1 in 2022

“He should pack his little bag and go home now”– David Coulthard bashes Yuki Tsunoda over his ‘slightly surprised’ comments.

Yuki Tsunoda, after his debut in Formula 1, isn’t having a pleasant experience in his sport and is probably walking on thin ice, and Red Bull’s leadership can change its impression over him anytime.

Though for now, he has been confirmed by Alpha Tauri to continue for the 2022 season. The Japanese sensation recently talked about it, but his comments certainly didn’t go well with former Red Bull driver David Coulthard.

.@yukitsunoda07‘s only getting started 👊 ready for some more fun times with our Japanese youngster! ✌️ — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) September 7, 2021

“It was mixed feelings, sometimes doing well and sometimes [not], so that’s why I would say it was surprising,” said Tsunoda, reflecting on his first half-season in the sport.

Coulthard was shocked by Tsunoda’s comments and told him to book a ticket back home, as his mentality is not appropriate for F1 as claimed by Coulthard.

“What planet is he from? I think he should pack his little bag and go home now, because that is not the voice of a racing driver,” 13-time Grand Prix winner Coulthard told Channel 4.

“‘I’m shocked they could retain me because I keep crashing’. I’d book a plane ticket now and get it nice and cheap, because he won’t be in Formula 1 beyond the end of next year.”

Yuki Tsunoda needs to improve

The 21-year-old sensation had a massive hype around him before being promoted to F1, even though he had only completed a season in F2 before being promoted.

He had an impactful start, but it was followed by unforced errors, which annoyed Helmut Marko and lamented him for his indiscipline. He currently stands 14th in the championship, while his teammate Pierre Gasly is at 9th position and 48 points more in the bank.

Thus, he has little to show in his portfolio in his rookie year in F1, considering he has a decent car compared to others on the grid.