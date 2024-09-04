“I’m Not Giving This One”: Oscar Piastri Refuses to Share Trophy He Won by Himself With McLaren

Formula 1’s annual Grill the Grid competition came to a conclusion with Oscar Piastri being named as the champion of the 2024 edition. The #81 driver took the title off Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who was the defending champion from last year.

Piastri, who scored a whopping 93 points over the course of the season, pipped both Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo to the title. The Dutchman missed out by five points whereas the #3 driver scored an impressive tally of 83 points.

The Australian racing ace was rewarded with an exquisite trophy by F1. As a matter of tradition, trophies won by McLaren drivers are displayed in the McLaren Technology Centre (MTC). However, Piastri isn’t giving up this trophy to the Woking-based team.

oscar has the biggest smile ever after winning the grill the grid trophy pic.twitter.com/9wbTCaxfc7 — clara (@leclercsletters) September 4, 2024

The 23-year-old explained, on F1’s official YouTube channel, “It’s going to end up in my living room. I’m not giving them this one. I hold this one pretty dearly to my heart so I’m going to be fighting for it. But we’ll see. It’ll be a proud addition no matter where it ends up.”

The satisfaction on the 2024 Hungarian GP winner’s face was palpable. As he explained, the Grill the Grid Trophy was one of the hardest fought ones for him this year and he absolutely cherishes it. And his competitiveness was on display as he said he was eager to defend the trophy next year.

Oscar Piastri reacts to Lando Norris’ Grill the Grid stats

The McLaren driver gave the presenter an insight into how challenging the competition had been. However, he explained that he felt the speed rounds were his strongest outings. He was quite pleased with how he had fared against the competition but was curious about how his teammate, Lando Norris, had performed.

i personally think it’s hilarious that oscar piastri’s ambition to win ‘grill the grid’ is on the same level as his ambition to win a wdc pic.twitter.com/RfF4zQKCSH — saff (@lovepiastri) August 7, 2024

Piastri asked, “Was he in the top 10?” In fact, the #4 driver had finished 10th in the standings with 53 points to his name. “Okay, that’s a pretty good effort from him!” remarked the #81 driver who beat his teammate by a staggering margin of 40 points.