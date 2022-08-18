“I’m not overthinking about my future”- $96 million contract allows Lando Norris to enjoy time away from F1

Lando Norris signed a contract extension with McLaren that will keep at the team until the end of the 2025 season.

Norris is one of F1’s most popular stars today. The Brit has millions of fans who have adored him since he made his debut back in 2019. Since then, he has gone on to establish himself as a star of the future.

He is yet to win an F1 race but has guided McLaren to six podium finishes. He came agonizingly close to winning the 2021 Russian GP but his own poor decision-making took that result away. Keeping his whole F1 career up until now in mind, he has impressed everyone.

BREAKING: @LandoNorris signs a new multi-year contract with @McLarenF1 The announcement cements McLaren’s driver line-up of Norris and Daniel Ricciardo for 2022 and beyond#F1 pic.twitter.com/20S08OQeZU — Formula 1 (@F1) May 19, 2021

As a result, McLaren offered a $96 million multi-year contract, that will keep him at the Woking-based outfit until the end of the 2025 season. According to the 22-year-old, having his long-term future secured has allowed him to be more focused on racing. It has also allowed him to enjoy his time off track.

Long-term deal with McLaren has taken pressure off, says Lando Norris

Now that Norris’ future is secured, he can put all his focus on how to maximize results for McLaren. Drivers who have the thought of an expiring contract looming in their thoughts are always under pressure. It’s up to them to deliver if they want to prove their worth and keep an F1 seat.

The likes of Valtteri Bottas often described how driving every year on a one-year deal was mentally exhausting. It really took the fun out of their lives, as they continuously had to worry about where they would be next year. For Norris, however, this isn’t the case.

See ya next time Imola 🤘 pic.twitter.com/tBesY6fYgj — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) April 27, 2022

“It definitely takes the pressure off,” Norris said to Autosport. He also added that he is not overthinking about his future, and is enjoying a better work-life balance.

2022 hasn’t been a great season for McLaren, as their car is miles off pace compared to the top three. In spite of that, the young Brit guided his team to a third place finish at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in April. He is currently P7 in the Drivers’ Championship Standings.

