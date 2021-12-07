""I’m nothing to him" - Jos Verstappen calls out Lewis Hamilton for being "in his own world"

“I’m nothing to him” – Jos Verstappen slams Lewis Hamilton for being arrogant and lost “in his own world”.

The battle on the race track between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen has turned extremely bitter as the season has progressed, with team bosses and even Max’s dad Jos Verstappen getting involved.

Jos is impressed with Hamilton for his driving, but not for the person he is. He claims Hamilton does not even bother to exchange pleasantries with him, something the other drivers on the paddock do.

“I never speak to Lewis. He doesn’t need to speak to me. I’m nothing to him. I respect him as a driver, but the rest…nothing.

“Max and Lewis only speak on the podium, very little. When I see Max with other drivers, I think they get on very well. But with Lewis, nothing. Lewis is in his own world.

“I did F1 — compared to Max I was nowhere — but I talk to some of the drivers and they are all very friendly, or just say hello or whatever. We are on the plane together many times, always the same group of drivers and we have a lot of fun.

“But there are some drivers who don’t look at you, who look at the ground.

“Michael [Schumacher] and I had good contact. We met personally too. He changed a little bit at the circuit, but he would still be friendly.

“Lewis does it his own way, which you can’t say is wrong because he wins a lot. Yes, he has had team-mates, but he has been in the right environment. He made the right decision to go to Mercedes and has had the fastest car for a long time.

“He is good, for sure. I respect him as a driver. The rest…”

