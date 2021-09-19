F1

“I’m one hundred percent sure”– Daniel Ricciardo claims if Max Verstappen had known Lewis Hamilton was hurt he would have rushed for help

"I'm one hundred percent sure"– Daniel Ricciardo claims if Max Verstappen had known Lewis Hamilton was hurt he would have rushed for help
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"Allen Iverson is one of the greatest guards to never win a championship": Shaquille O'Neal applauds The Answer's hustle to play
Next Article
"You're seeing Max really perform exceptionally well"– Lewis Hamilton changes his mind about advantage he thought he had
Latest Posts