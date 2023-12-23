Impressed by Lewis Hamilton’s Prowess, Anthony Hamilton Once Had to ‘Scrape’ $1270 to Kickstart His Son’s Passion

Although Lewis Hamilton comes from a very humble background, his father, Anthony, was determined to give his son an opportunity to make it big in motorsports. Hence, when he saw Lewis’ potential, Anthony made a $1270 (1000 euros approx.) purchase to buy the 38-year-old a kart to kickstart his racing journey, according to his Biography authored by Frank Worrall.

Advertisement

Most racing drivers, especially F1 drivers, start their careers in go-karts. However, for Anthony Hamilton to invest in a kart was a lump sum amount. Along with purchasing the kart, additional expenses such as maintenance, repairs, and logistics wrack up a pretty hefty bill for aspiring drivers.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/khxfcb/status/1320377976521854981?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

To put things into context, Anthony Hamilton spent a whopping $3154 if we adjust for inflation in 2023. Needless to say, to sustain Lewis’ racing career, his father had to work very hard by having multiple jobs. That being said, their struggle would end soon, courtesy of the legendary Ron Dennis.

McLaren, spearheaded by Dennis, took young Hamilton under his team’s wing. Moreover, Anthony too began excelling in his own professional life thereafter.

Anthony Hamilton’s rise has been similar to that of Lewis Hamilton

Anthony Hamilton invested heavily in his own business which helped him receive fantastic returns by 2001. As reported in the book, by 2001 he had paid off almost $830,000 for a house in Hertfordshire that cost him upwards of a million dollars. What makes this story even more wholesome is the fact that the family had moved into a luxurious and affluent neighborhood after years of struggle and persistence.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/swiftsambi/status/1642200820845514752?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It wasn’t long before his son started following in his footsteps. In 2007, Lewis Hamilton made his F1 debut for McLaren. After a blistering rookie year, he won the championship in 2008. In 2013, he jumped ship to Mercedes. Since then, he’s gone on to amass millions of dollars in terms of salary and a further six world titles.

Advertisement

After his humble beginnings, Hamilton now ranks 21st on the list of the world’s richest athletes. Furthermore, he has accumulated a staggering net worth of $285,000,000.