“In my whole history everything comes back to Spa”– Michael Schumacher explains his special connection with Spa Francorchamps

Michael Schumacher explains why Spa Francorchamps, which is the home of the Belgium GP was special for him during his F1 career.

Spa Francorchamps is among the most spectacular race tracks in the whole F1 calendar. However, apart from having Eau Rogue and being surrounded by breathtaking mountains, it has another significance,

The place saw Michael Schumacher making his F1 debut over here in 1991, and the rest is history. The relation between two entities is not limited to only this aspect.

Schumacher in his 16-years-long career had some iconic moments at Spa. Therefore, the seven-time world champion always felt that he had a special connection with Spa.

Here’s a weird stat. Michael Schumacher made his Grand Prix debut in the 511th world championship event (Belgium 1991). That day now marks the exact halfway point in FIA F1 World Championship history, as the 2020 British GP was race #1022. pic.twitter.com/e8dPEKFG7x — Sean Kelly (@virtualstatman) August 3, 2020

“Well, if you imagine what has happened in Spa in all those years, my start in 91, my first win in 92,” said Schumacher as per RaceFans. “The phenomenal race in 95 or the strange race in 98 or finally the championship in 2004 to win in Spa.”

“All those steps mark Spa with a very particular touch. For me, in my whole history, everything comes back to Spa, where everything started and a lot of great stories happen. The emotion of the track, the combination of the history is the reason Spa became a living room.”

Also read: When Michael Schumacher was furious with Ayrton Senna at the 1992 Brazilian Grand Prix

The lovely Spa of Michael Schumacher may face an axe

The F1 calendar is seeing expansion because of its commercial demand everywhere. Therefore, F1 is obligated to feature itself in most of the regions.

It has decided to do three races in the US next year. With middle-east also expanding its presence, and now a possible race in South Africa on cards, F1’s calendar is more packed than ever before.

Therefore, F1 would have to drop a few venues from Europe in its calendar to give equal representation without exploiting the whole working contingent.

Hence, according to reports, Grand Prix in Monaco, France and Belgium could face an axe. Meaning, that it could bring an end to the glorious track of Spa in the F1 calendar.

It remains to be seen for how long the track remains in the calendar. This year, F1 will go to Spa after the summer break. So, one shall cherish it while it lasts in F1.

Also read: How Michael Schumacher secured his seat as a pay driver with Jordan F1 team