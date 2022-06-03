“Jordan was only interested in Schumacher’s $150,000” – How Michael Schumacher secured his seat as a pay driver with Jordan F1 team

Michael Schumacher had to pay $150,000 to Eddie Jordan’s team in a bid to secure his Formula One Seat for the 1991 Belgium Grand Prix

Michael Schumacher is one of the greatest drivers to ever grace this motorsports world. He won seven world championships throughout his tenure with the likes of Benetton and Ferrari.

However, despite all his guts and glory, he is one of the most successful ‘Pay Driver’ F1 has ever produced. Money is the most essential part of the F1 world as this sport is known for its riches.

A young Michael Schumacher had all the talent required to be one of the best. Coming from a working-class family, it was unrealistic for his parents to support their young star’s dream.

Seven World Championships, 91 Grand Prix victories, and 68 pole positions were not possible if not for Mercedes’ support of Schumacher.

Michael Schumacher’s unusual route to Formula One

During Schumacher’s childhood, his parents took the then four-year-old to the karting track at Kerpen-Horrem. While practising his karting skills there, he became the youngest member of the karting club.

Schumacher became the German and European kart champion by the age of 17. He then quit school and began to work as a mechanic to fund his F1 dream.

Also Read: Watch the Red Bull ace throw a surprise baby shower for Sergio Perez

Due to his championship-winning skills, Mercedes knocked on his door for a sponsorship. They came to the aid of the young German and financed him through his German Formula Ford and Formula Three series.

Mercedes’ competition director Jochen Neerpasch created his very own team to compete in the World Sportscar Championship. Instead of joining the Formula 3000, Schumacher alongside Wendlinger and Fritz Kreutzpointer took the unusual F1 route.

The way it was 1991, SWC(Sportscar World Championship) Monza, Milano.

Mr Michael Schumacher and Sauber C291 Mercedes Benz. pic.twitter.com/mYtQwpnOVG — kaneko hiroshi (@kaneko928) April 29, 2020

Mercedes paying $150,000 to Jordan for Michael Schumacher

While Schumacher’s other competitors competed in Formula 3000, he was very successful in this championship. With the impressive performances, a vacant seat was available with the Jordan F1 team midway through the 1991 season.

Eddie Jordan’s driver Bertrand Gaocht was sentenced to 18 months in prison. The team required a driver and a sponsor ten days before the Belgian Grand Prix.

Also Read: Former Mercedes engineer thinks Lewis Hamilton always needs a fast car

While Jordan wanted 1982 World Champion Keke Rosberg to make a return, he retired over 5 seasons ago. Their attention turned to 22-year-old Michael Schumacher who never had an F1 experience.

However, his former manager Willi Weber lied to the team that Schumacher had driven on Spa over 100 times before. While the team was interested, they wanted a driver to pay $150,000 for the prestige of driving an F1 car.

.

🏁Michael Schumacher #F1 Jordan 1991 🏁 Michael Schumacher, grabbing a quick rest before his Formula 1 debut in Belgium for Team 7Up Jordan in 1991. 🏆https://t.co/XZcdwVNFNI🏆 pic.twitter.com/kLMHWBjNqu — 🏁 Internal-Combustion.com (@VintageLastFlag) May 26, 2022

Eddie Jordan’s impression of Michael Schumacher and debut

Schumacher was already in contact with Benetton for a 1992 seat. However, to not miss out on an opportunity, Mercedes paid Jordan a sum of over $150,000 ensuring the German gets the seat.

Eddie Jordan explained that his only interest was the money. He did not also feel that Schumacher had a talent like Ayrton Senna.

Also Read: When Lewis Hamilton defeated Nico Rosberg with a broken hand

He explained: “I had to go out and find a driver. And that’s why I was happy to give you a driver because I saw something in Senna. I don’t know why and I’m not sure I could ever say I saw anything in Michael Schumacher, except the money from Mercedes.”

The young Schumacher qualified seventh in his debut race and was more than half a second quicker than teammate de Cesaris. However, he retired on the first lap due to a clutch failure.