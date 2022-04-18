“In the end, the current F1 cars are not made for that”- Max Verstappen calls for Formula 1 to stop adding more street circuit races to the calendar

2021 World Champion Max Verstappen wants Formula 1 to stick to adding circuits in it’s calendar which can handle the current cars.

F1 has witnessed a massive growth in number of viewers over the last few years. It has led to the organizers adding new venues in places where F1 hasn’t raced before, to increase audience.

2021 saw the introduction of Saudi Arabia and Qatar to the F1 calendars, while this season we will see the sport debut in Miami. On top of that, there will be yet another American race 2023 onwards, as Las Vegas recently signed a deal.

WE”RE GOING TO MIAMI 🌴 Starting in 2022, F1 has signed a 10-year deal to race at a circuit around Miami’s iconic Hard Rock Stadium 🙌 #MiamiGP #F1 @f1miami pic.twitter.com/562e2G7ru7 — Formula 1 (@F1) April 18, 2021

Most of the new venues that are being added are street circuits. This is done to turn these F1 weekends into spectacles, that would also promote the city they’re racing in. Verstappen does not want this to become a constant trend.

The current F1 cars are heavy and big, which means that there’s not enough space for overtaking in most circuits. The fact that street tracks are narrower than the traditional circuits does not help the cause.

Also read: Kimi Raikkonen couldn’t tell for which team he was racing upon his F1 return

Important to race on the right tracks, says Max Verstappen

F1 teams will travel to Miami this May and most drivers including Verstappen are excited about it. Recently, his teammate Sergio Perez too highlighted the concerns regarding the addition of these new venues.

While the Mexican acknowledges its importance for the sport’s growth, he remains wary of the fact that these circuits lack character. Perez wants F1 to stick to it’s history.

Verstappen added on these comments by talking about the technical aspect. He agrees that racing isn’t fun in these tracks as overtaking is extremely difficult.

“Of course F1]has to make money and try to make the sport more popular,” the 24-year old said to De Telegraaf. “But it’s also important that the right tracks stay on the calendar and that we don’t just race at street circuits in cities. In the end, these cars are not made for that,” he added.

F1 action returns next weekend when the teams travel to Imola for the 2022 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

Also read: Red Bull’s Sergio Perez calls out the new F1 tracks for their lack of ‘character’