“You don’t know”– Kimi Raikkonen couldn’t tell for which team he was racing upon his F1 return

When Kimi Raikkonen didn’t know whether to call his team Lotus or Renault when he returned to Formula 1 back in 2012.

Kimi Raikkonen had a decorated career in motorsports which spanned over two decades. in the meantime, he spent most of the time in F1, where he had a decorated career, which includes a world championship title.

In 2010, Raikkonen left F1, only to return in 2012 with Lotus. Upon his return, he appeared in an episode of Top Gear, where Jeremy Clarkson asked the Finnish about his new team.

“I just want to clear out because I’m a bit lost with Lotus, you’re racing for Lotus Renault?” asked Clarkson. “Uh, yeah.That’s what it says on that,” replied Raikkonen.

“But there is another Lotus. You’ve got Lotus that makes cars in Turnips. But that’s got nothing to do with this,” enquired Clarkson. “I think the Lotus is just the title sponsor,” said Raikkonen.

“So, it’s a Renault,” asked puzzled Clarkson. “No,” Raikkonen laughs at the confusion. The Finnish further mentions that it’s only Renault factory run car. However, he surely leaves the conversation without clarifying who makes the call for the team.

Kimi Raikkonen always remebered

The 42-year-old former F1 driver decided to leave the world of motorsport at the end of the 2021 season. Yet, fast-forwarding to the 2022 season, he is fondly remembered by his colleagues and fans.

His funny media interactions are missed, where his unusual answers used to leave everyone in splits. So far, Raikkonen has constantly emphasised staying away from F1 or any other motorsport for the time being.

The Finnish driver wants to spend his time with family, which he earlier lost while travelling for F1 races. He also said that his retirement will also be not like his first sabbatical, and this time he is gone from F1 for ‘good’.

He also criticized the sport for its expanding races approach and even said that he is glad to leave some “fake things” behind in the sport.

