In True Flavio Briatore Fashion, the Man Himself Has Two Words For Gloomy Welcome Party

Flavio Briatore was recently announced by Alpine as Executive Advisor of the Renault CEO Luca de Meo. The Italian is said to report to de Meo regarding the Alpine F1 Team. Briatore was absent from the F1 scene for well over a decade. The former Renault Boss didn’t receive the welcome he’d hoped for. However, in a fashion true to himself, Briatore has come out with a two-word warning for the concerned.

“F**k off”, said Flavio Briatore according to Sky F1 when asked if he had any message for the critics questioning his F1 return. However, it is understandable for critics to question the Italian’s return, given the historic blunder Briatore was accused of in F1.

Remember the crash gate scandal from the 2008 Singapore GP, which Felipe Massa is suing F1 and FIA for. The scandal is believed to be the brainchild of Flavio Briatore. Nelson Piquet Jr crashed at the 2008 Singapore GP giving an advantage to teammate Fernando Alonso. Piquet Jr. later came out and suggested that it was Briatore who asked him to crash intentionally.

Following an investigation into the same, Flavio Briatore was indefinitely banned from any FIA events in any capacity. The ban was however lifted in 2013 after an appeal. Briatore was also involved in the F1 espionage scandal between Renault and McLaren. All these incidents along with the 1994 Benetton allegations for cheating have given Briatore a negative image in F1.

This is probably the reason no one signed the Italian manager despite the ban being overturned in 2013. But that was until Alpine made the announcement. What exactly is Alpine getting from Briatore?

Why Alpine’s Controversial move to sign Flavio Briatore makes sense

While no one is denying the fact that Briatore’s move is controversial given the past he’s had, it might just be what Alpine needs. The Enstone outfit backbone has been weakened over the last couple of years. The team fired the likes of Otmar Szafnauer and Pat Fry. On the other hand, technical director Matt Harman and head of aerodynamics Dirk de Beer put in their resignation before this season.

The French team that finished fourth in the constructors’ championship in 2022 has been dwindling down the barrel. They finished sixth last year and are currently 8th in constructors. Although Flavio Briatore is no technical guru, he has a proper can-do attitude. Briatore is someone who’s known as a hustler, who knows how to get things done.

While Briatore will not undermine Bruno Famin’s authority, he knows how to straighten things up when there’s a slack. The Italian also brings loads of F1 experience and knows what it takes to win championships. Briatore is also known for having an eye for future talents. The former Renault and Benetton manager scouted the likes of Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso.

With the driver situation at Alpine looking bleak, Briatore can certainly help with that. Hopefully, the Italian will give a slap on the wrist wherever it’s required and help Alpine achieve the ambitions of being a championship contender.