Pierre Gasly Hits the Final Nail in the Coffin of Esteban Ocon Partnership

Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, two drivers hailing from France started driving for Alpine together in 2023, a team from their home nation, and the French connection was complete. Little did Alpine know that it would rekindle a dormant rivalry between Ocon and Gasly which started during their karting days. With tensions now at an all-time high, Gasly puts the final nail in the coffin, suggesting that he doesn’t have a relationship with his teammate.

Ocon will leave Alpine at the end of the season. This news became official after the 27-year-old’s crash in Monaco which nearly took Gasly out. In the subsequent race in Canada, they had another nervous moment when Alpine ordered Ocon to let Gasly pass despite there being no direct effect on the race whatsoever.

Gasly now takes a hit at his partner while talking about Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. “Esteban is fast, Max is fast. We are all from the same generation. But, yes… I have a good relationship with Max and I don’t have any relationship with Esteban”, said Gasly according to Soymotor.

Even though the statistics speak in favor of Verstappen when compared to Ocon, Gasly decided to go one up and remind his teammate of his inferiority. “They are both good drivers, but Max is a three-time world champion and Esteban is not a world champion, so obviously, as a driver, Max is without a doubt one of the best.”

Ocon leaves Alpine on a sour note. He has problems with Gasly, which stems from their childhood rivalry, but the Frenchman has had altercations with other teammates in the past too.

Esteban Ocon’s F1 Future is seemingly in the dark

Ocon has had a difficult time with his teammates in the past. Alonso and Ocon seemed like the best of friends during the 2021 season. However, the Frenchman made multiple questionable moves on the Spaniard in 2022 that led to friction between them. Not only teammates, Ocon even had a heated argument with Verstappen at the Brazilian GP in 2018 when the Dutchman collided with him while lapping him.

With the image of being a driver prone to having issues with teammates and collisions, nobody is believed to be considering Ocon for a 2025 seat. Most of the teams have already confirmed their lineup. Williams is likely to announce Sainz and VCARB has to decide between Ricciardo and Lawson. Haas is the only likely option, but they already have Oliver Bearman in contention.

Ocon, however, is determined that he will be on the grid in 2025. The name of his new team, he will announce in due course.