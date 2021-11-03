“Incredibly honoured to be McLaren’s first female driver” – Emma Gilmour will compete for McLaren in Extreme E next year

“Incredibly honoured to be McLaren’s first female driver” – Emma Gilmour was announced by His Royal Highness, Prince of Wales as the driver for McLaren in Extreme E in 2022.

Kiwi Emma Gilmour is the only female to have won the New Zealand Rally Championship event. She also won the FIA Women in Motorsport and Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation cross-country rally selection in 2015.

“I’m incredibly honoured to be McLaren Racing’s first female driver.

“Growing up in New Zealand, Bruce McLaren and McLaren Racing are seen as the pinnacles of motorsport. To be competing in Extreme E next year with McLaren is a special opportunity.

“The series is a fantastic platform that represents equality and addresses the key issues affecting our planet and society.

“I’m looking to draw on my previous experience in Extreme E alongside all my skills across rally, rallycross and cross-country rallying, that make me well-suited to the sport, to make a positive impact and inspire the next generation of female drivers and engineers. I can’t wait to get started with the team.”

Prince Charles meeting McLaren’s first woman racing driver, Emma Gilmour, who was named to the team today. They both enthused over the joys of driving electric cars. pic.twitter.com/wVgp2NltaA — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) November 3, 2021

McLaren’s New Zealand connection

Emma Gilmour is a compatriot of Bruce McLaren, the racing great synonymous with the team. Current CEO Zak Brown expressed delight at her appointment, also informing she will race alongside Tanner Foust in their debut in Extreme E.

“We’re proud to join His Royal Highness to announce Emma Gilmour as the first-ever female driver for McLaren Racing. Emma completes our exciting and competitive driver line-up alongside Tanner Foust for our first season of Extreme E.

“She’s a race winner and has proven herself this year in Extreme E alongside a vast background in competitive off-roading in multiple racing series across the globe.

“It’s fitting that our first female driver originates from New Zealand where our founder Bruce McLaren was from.”

