“We old McLarenites should pause to say thank you, dear Lewis”– McLaren celebrates Lewis Hamilton 2008 championship win which he won by single point margin after chaotic drama in Brazil

On this day, Lewis Hamilton in 2008 won his first championship while competing with McLaren, defeating Ferrari’s Felipe Massa by a point.

“Is that Glock? Is that Glock going slow?” the commentators roared while Lewis Hamilton, with his crucial P5 in Brazil, snatched the championship away from Felipe Massa.

Emotions soared high as the Formula 1 world got introduced to its another greatest. On this day in 2008, the boy from Stevenage became the world champion.

A historic start to his six more championship wins, especially after the Briton was similarly denied the championship a year earlier. McLaren, who was the force to reckon with back then, today celebrates the iconic triumph.

The race also showed the brilliance of Hamilton, as when the chips were falling, he was calm enough to win the minimum required. Remembering the day of brilliance and one of the best championship fights ever, Twitter reacts.

Lewis Hamilton crushing Felipe Massa dreams

Whilst Hamilton became the champion. Several hearts went to Massa, who gave everything to seal his maiden championship. He started from the pole position and eventually won the race.

Ferrari’s crew burst in celebration, with Massa’s family overwhelmed. Only to realize that the 23-year-old Hamilton has crushed their hero’s dream.

Moreover, it was his home Grand Prix; what could more he would have done on that day. It’s a shame that the Brazilian sensation never won a championship.

