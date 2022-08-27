IndyCar sensation can replace $5 Million a year earning Pierre Gasly at AlphaTauri in 2023 amidst massive F1 reshuffle

IndyCar sensation Colton Herta could replace Pierre Gasly at AlphaTauri as the Frenchman becomes a candidate to join Alpine in 2023.

Alpine has been looking for their second driver after Fernando Alonso decided to join forces with Aston Martin for the 2023 season. Among all the candidates, Pierre Gasly has also appeared as a name.

Being a Frenchman is also added bonus to his racing skills, as Alpine would have an all-French lineup in a French team. Gasly also seeking to grow out of AlphaTauri, considering it’s regarded as a junior team, could influence this move.

Therefore, it raises the question of who would replace Gasly at AlphaTauri in 2023. Autosport claims American racing star Colton Herta, who currently races in IndyCar, could replace the Red Bull academy star.

Herta seems to be a viable option for Red Bul to include him in their setup instead of promoting a junior driver. In 2022, none of the F2 candidates from Red Bull’s academy has managed to impress the bosses.

Thus, a reputed name from the different motorsport isn’t a bad idea. Considering the North American continent is a growing market for F1, an American name would only boost Red Bull in the market.

Pierre Gasly shouldn’t wait for Red Bull

Gasly failed at his first stint with Red Bull in 2019. After which, he was demoted to AlphaTauri (then Toro Rosso) and, since then, has been stuck with his $5 million a year job there.

With Alonso leaving Alpine, the French team gains a huge breathing room to make contract negotiations. Thus, not only a move to Alpine would upgrade his career but also his finances.

Therefore, Gasly should now think beyond his chances at Red Bull. Sergio Perz tied up till 2024 with those performances isn’t giving a chance to his team to complain. Thus, Gasly has little scope to get his promotion back.

Gasly has reportedly given a timeline till 2023 to Red Bull over his future. But not every year the drivers’ market is so volatile. Hence, the Italian Grand Prix winner might reconsider his position.

