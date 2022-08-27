Sebastian Vettel gets pulled aside by police to let his $260 Million worth replacement pass at the Belgian GP

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel revealed that he was pulled aside by the police at the Belgian GP to let his replacement pass.

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement from the sport at the end of the 2022 season. He will be replaced by two-time world champion and his former rival Fernando Alonso from the 2023 season.

Although, that is not the only place where the Spaniard is replacing the 4-time world champion. Returning to the track ahead of the 2022 Belgian GP, Vettel said that he was pulled aside by the police to let Alonso pass by in his Renault.

In a video released on the internet, Vettel describes the incident to the audience and his teammate Lance Stroll, referring to Alonso as Stroll’s next teammate.

Vettel said, “I was coming down the hill with the bicycle. Then there were four police bikes, pushing and shouting me out of the way. And then there was a Renault driven by Fernando.” The Aston Martin driver then asked the host to bring this up with Alonso.

Seb: “Because this morning, your next teammate, I wad coming down the hill with the bicycle and then there was four police bikes, pushing and shouting me out of the way. And then there was a Renault driven by Fernando.” 😭 🎥: @findySeb5 pic.twitter.com/UnobDYfVkE — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) August 27, 2022

The German driver shared the story with the audience gathered at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit to witness the qualifying on Saturday.

Alonso’s signing with the Aston Martin was announced during the summer break. The news was followed by a huge dispute between Alpine and their driver Oscar Piastri.

Sebastian Vettel was in the middle, says Alonso

After Vettel got off the stage and Alonso came to greet the audience, the host made sure to bring up the incident.

When asked, Alonso who has a net worth of $260 Million said, “Yes, he[Vettel] was in the middle of the road. I mean, he was very slow. He was uphill. I think he needed to keep pedalling but yes I saw him. I wasn’t driving the car but yeah he was quite slow.”

F1 Twitter erupted with hilarious comments as the 4-time world champion described the incident.

