Influencer’s Attempt to Take Leo Away From Charles Leclerc and GF Alexandra Turns Ugly

A social media account recently put out a letter expressing their concern about how Charles Leclerc and his girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux have been treating their dog Leo. The letter stated several reasons why Leo should be taken away from the couple. However, little did the person know that Saint Mleux herself would respond to the post.

On social media, a fan commented “What the f***” under the letter. To this Saint Mleux replied, “Leo’s reaction precisely.”

This short three-word reaction makes it clear what Leclerc’s girlfriend makes of these accusations.

Saint Mleux, presumably, is far from happy with these false claims made against her and Leclerc. The allegations went as far as saying that Saint Mleux and Leclerc used Leo for their commercial gain against the latter’s will. This according to Monegasque laws, is a crime.

The post containing the letter and the account that posted it got deleted soon after this became viral. Most of what was written in the letter didn’t seem right to the majority of the F1 community, who firmly remain on Leclerc’s side. One thing, however, was correct. Leo is on his way to becoming one of the most famous personalities in the paddock.

Charles Leclerc’s pet dog Leo’s rising stardom

Leclerc adopted Leo in April of this year, and he has become a sensation, thanks to the pictures posted by the Ferrari driver and his girlfriend on social media. They even brought him to the paddock during some Grand Prix weekends, and almost all the eyes would turn towards Leo.

This level of popularity is very similar to what Lewis Hamilton’s dog Roscoe receives. He became an extended member of the Mercedes family when he would accompany Hamilton races. And became a hit on social media too, amassing a million followers on Instagram.

thread of charles and leo being the cutest duo ever <3 pic.twitter.com/IAEJx8YEWL — luna (@F1REAKS) June 19, 2024

If Leclerc’s pet Leo continues down the same path, he too could become as famous as Roscoe. Also, with Hamilton moving to Ferrari in 2025, there is a chance for the two to potentially link up.

About the incident involving Leo and the letter, however, Leclerc has remained tight lipped. With an announcement, he could put an end to all kinds of speculation regarding the same.