Controversy Erupts as Charles Leclerc and Girlfriend Accused of Endangering Puppy Leo

Charles Leclerc and his girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux adopted a dog earlier this year and named him Leo. He quickly became popular among the F1 community, and whenever the cameras caught him in public, social media would blow up. However, as often seen, social media seems to have taken a negative turn, and this time, the focus is on Leo.

An Instagram page named ‘gosspipF1wags’ posted a long letter, in which they claimed that Leclerc and Saint Mleux aren’t treating Leo well. They accuse the couple of using Leo as a “fashion accessory” and that they take him to fashion shoots and for commercial activities, against his will.

No way get a job, touch some grass holy shit pic.twitter.com/4QHkcwtbSP — Nell ♡ (@kkebenn) June 24, 2024

The page that posted the letter has since deleted it from Instagram, which makes the matter more suspicious. In it, they called for the Monegasque authorities to take Leo away from Leclerc and Saint Mleux, and give him to someone who would “gladly provide Leo with the care and attention he deserves.”

On the other hand, before the page/post was deleted, screenshots of the same went viral all over social media. The topic in discussion was Leclerc potentially mistreating Leo, an adorable dog who became a fan-favorite rapidly.

The majority of Leclerc’s fanbase, however, refuses to believe so.

F1 community rallies in support of Charles Leclerc

Leclerc has one of the most pleasing personalities on the paddock, which is why fans love him so much. As such, the thought of him mistreating his pet seems unfathomable, something which the F1 community agrees with. At the same time, some are urging him to make a public statement regarding the same, so that people stop speculating about things that may not be true.

I need @Charles_Leclerc to address this because the way people talk as if they know how Leo is being treated is absolutely insane to me. Things like this not being addressed only leads to them creating more gossip and putting a bad image on peoples names. pic.twitter.com/rrjejy5hbu — Kai¹⁶ (@kaislclrcs_) June 24, 2024

Some accounts on X went through all the photos and videos that Leclerc shared of Leo over the last few months, and they do not suggest any signs of mistreatment.

are people really saying that THIS DOG is not in a loving home and living in a happy environment? he is living a better life than half of us (not just money wise) https://t.co/d2kkCqfccs pic.twitter.com/1Oswu3IXLL — clara (@leclercsletters) June 24, 2024

The fact that the account that posted the same isn’t even on Instagram anymore could point towards the fact that the entire fiasco was a publicity stunt, and involving Leo was just a way to get some eyeballs onto their account. But, with most not supporting them and getting behind Leclerc instead, the admin of ‘gosspipF1wags’seems to have made an exit.