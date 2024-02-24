Injured Daniel Ricciardo Just Had 3 Words and Dogged Mentality That Got Him Through F1 Turbulence

For Daniel Ricciardo, 2023 was undoubtedly a rollercoaster in terms of emotions. This is because, when the Honey Badger was ready to make his comeback from an eight-month break from F1, fate came up with other ideas for him. One of those plans was to test his patience. After appearing in just two races, the Australian’s left hand sustained many fractures. The 34-year-old crashed during the Dutch GP Practice session, prompting major surgery. However, since then, he has made a dramatic return and has now shared how the three words and tenacious mindset helped him get through the turbulent F1 season.

Advertisement

Drive to Survive tried to cover Ricciardo’s mentality in the best possible way. At the beginning of the focus series, it was evident that Ricciardo was in terrible pain as his rehab was underway. Subsequently, the show demonstrated Ricciardo’s intense training regimen and his refusal to label the Dutch Grand Prix accident as a “setback.”

The reason for this was that the Honey Badger reviewed the injury as a part of his comeback. Nevertheless, as the show progresses, he reckons that the thing that ‘hurt’ him the most was the fact that he didn’t want this injury to throw him back as he has worked himself back to a ‘good place.’

Advertisement

However, after everything that had occurred to him. Ricciardo was willing to accept the challenge. While showcasing his dogged mentality in episode 9, he revealed the three words and said, “I am ready to like to take this one. So yeah F1 or Nothing.”

Daniel Ricciardo talks candidly about his ‘nervous’ comeback

Capping up a flurry of anticipation about his comeback, Ricciardo ultimately made his return to the US Grand Prix. Despite not finishing within the points, he displayed several of his trademark moves at the Austin track.

Following those moves, fans assumed that a major comeback was just on the cards. The gossip proved to be accurate as Ricciardo made a stunning return to the Mexican Grand Prix. However, Ricciardo made his true feelings known before he took to the F1 racetrack.

Advertisement

In the same episode, the AlphaTauri (now RB) driver said, “Coming into Mexico, I have. Like the butterflies again and those like nerves. But I’m ready.” Later, Ricciardo revealed that he was experiencing some pain, but he wasn’t going to let it hinder him from competing well. However, besides the expectations that Ricciardo placed on himself, the team’s new CEO, Peter Bayer, also added extra pressure on him.

Ricciardo was put in charge of bringing points for the team when the Alpha Tauri was ranked P10. Fortunately, the improvements made to AT04 reflected well throughout the weekend. With that, Ricciardo briefly found himself in the top 5 and eventually achieved an impressive P7.

Ricciardo’s perseverance and determination helped his team go up from P10 to P8. In short, the Honey Badger’s adept track navigation not only elevated the team but also brought much-needed respect for Ricciardo himself.