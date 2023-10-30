Daniel Ricciardo Boosts $20,000,000 in AlphaTauri’s Fortune With a Stellar Drive in Mexico

Daniel Ricciardo‘s incredible injury comeback has brought him and his Alpha Tauri team immense satisfaction. The Honey Badger finished P7 in the race on Sunday at the Mexico City Grand Prix after starting P4 in the qualifying. As a result of his exceptional work, he elevated Alpha Tauri’s position from the bottom to P8. In addition, Ricciardo has also added $20,000,000 to the team’s fortune.

Since the beginning of this season, the Alpha Tauri have had challenges establishing their pace and place on the F1 grid. Unlike its rivals Haas, Williams, and Alfa Romeo, who sometimes appeared in Q3, the team encountered several challenges and occasionally finished last. However, the team has improved significantly since Ricciardo returned from injury, moving up two slots from last, which may mean better luck. Now that they are in eighth place with 16 points, the team will probably fill their wallets more. According to Formula One regulations, teams that place higher are awarded more funding.

As per a recent tweet that went viral, Ricciardo’s efforts could impact the success of the Faenza-based team. The report read ” Ricciardo takes AlphaTauri to eighth position in the constructors’ championship in one weekend. This could turn out to be a ride worth $20 million and a seat at Red Bull next year. Tsunoda could have contributed to the team’s result, but he caught fire again.” Although Ricciardo is probably making efforts in the right direction, there are some indications that the Honey Badger doesn’t merit a place at Red Bull for the upcoming year.

Does Daniel Ricciardo’s performance in Mexico guarantee him a Red Bull seat for 2024?

Recent rumors concerning the Red Bull camp have been widely circulated, however, most of them have been proven to be baseless Amid all this there have been speculations going around concerning Sergio Perez’s employment being under threat at Red Bull. Interestingly, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has since denied them all. Upon being questioned if Perez would lose his seat if he didn’t finish second in the standings, Motorsports.com reports that the British driver vehemently refuted the notion.

He said, “There’s no pre-mandate on Checo that you have to finish second or you won’t be driving the car next year. That’s never been discussed.” Nevertheless, just after these remarks began to give Perez some comfort new rumors started to surface last night. As per a Reddit post, Will Buxton was seen hinting at gossip. The conjecture made it apparent that Buxton was unable to accept what Red Bull and company had informed him. According to the caption, ” I don’t want to believe the rumor that they could’ve told me now in the paddock. No.”

Although no formal information was made public, Sergio Perez’s seat as the Red Bull’ might have been inferred. Nevertheless, like many of the Red Bull headlines, this story might also turn out to be a farce at Last. So rather than concentrating on these whispers and speculation, the Honey Badger will continue to build on the trust he has gained from some of the most important modifications made to the AT04 car.

How did Alpha Tauri recover Daniel Ricciardo’s grove?

After seeing this dramatic reversal in Daniel Ricciardo’s performance, many of us wondered what occurred instantly, so behind that, there are a few likely explanations. According to Race.com, Ricciardo drives the Alpha Tauri differently than Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda. Where the younger generation liked a vehicle with a later braking style and with a sharp, later rotation known as the V driving style, the seasoned racer liked it the other way. This is the reason Daniel Ricciardo struggled at McLaren, as despite his requests to alter the MCL35 to his style, the team ignored that.

However, Alpha Tauri didn’t make the same error and modified their car according to Ricciardo’s style. As a result the honey badger flipped their fortune. As per the head of the Faenza team’s race engineer, Jonathan Eddolls, “It’s a car that’s given him [Ricciardo] the confidence to be able to push it closer to the limit than maybe he had in McLaren.”

Later while explaining what changed in Mexico he added, “So the [new set-up] directions have been able to improve the front end of the car for him, accepting the stability compromise and how that impacts the tyre temperatures through the corner and through the lap.” Therefore, given his preferred driving style, Ricciardo might yet again dominate the track just as he did before the McLaren era.