Inspired by Moto GP, Will Buxton Reimagines F1 Cars With One-off 75th Year Liveries

Will Buxton highlighted via X how F1 is heading toward its 75th anniversary. The F1 journalist also pondered on the ideas to commemorate the momentous occasion due next year in 2025. He suggested the sport could take the same route as its two-wheeler counterpart.

Moto GP recently celebrated 75 years of its existence during the 2024 British GP. The entire grid went retro to celebrate the milestone. Every motorcycle on the grid was painted in the team’s retro colors. The special liveries created a lot of excitement among the fans.

In his tweet, Buxton pondered on the same idea for F1. He wondered how the same concept would turn out if each team on the grid painted their liveries in one of their retro colors.

MotoGP did it at the weekend but what would a retro F1 weekend look like if the teams changed their liveries for a one off 75th anniversary special in 2025? Here’s what I’d go for… — Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) August 5, 2024

The idea would be brilliant marketing-wise as the fans love a special edition livery. With the entire grid indulging, it would create almost the same amount of buzz as the livery launches during pre-season.

Moto GP has already proved this tactic can become a topic of discussion amongst fans. F1 is much more popular than its two-wheeler counterpart anyway. Buxton even gave his suggestions for these special liveries.

Buxton picks out which special retro liveries F1 can feature

The British journalist wants to see Red Bull run their first testing livery from 2004. Moving on to Ferrari, the Italian team has 75 years’ worth of liveries to choose from. However, for Buxton, the 1976 livery was the perfect choice with its simple and bold colors.

Ferrari – 75 years to choose from but I’d go for 1976. Simple, bold lines and an unmistakable vibe of class and excellence pic.twitter.com/NDuG5zZw6n — Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) August 5, 2024

Some teams are relatively new on the grid. In their short existence for Mercedes, there were hardly any other options apart from silver and black. They could perhaps take a peek into their predecessors, and choose from the Tyrell, BAR, or Brawn GP liveries.

VCARB is in the same boat but the team already has several Toro Rosso liveries to feature. Meanwhile, Buxton’s suggestion for McLaren was the classic white and red Marlboro-era livery.

Apart from the aforementioned teams, both Alpine and Williams have a lot of choices with a myriad of options. For Aston Martin, however, Buxton suggested the Eddie Jordan green. The British journalist had all black liveries for Haas and Sauber in mind.

Hopefully next year, this suggestion will come true and the entire F1 world can witness the rich history of liveries.