Is Sergio Perez Retiring at the Mexican GP? Sources Close to the Red Bull Star Reveal the Whole Truth

Sergio Perez could finally end the misery of his current Red Bull stint when the sport makes a stop in his home country. Amidst an increasingly unimpressive 2023 season and no guarantees for the 2024 season, stepping away from the sport that gave him all his fame might be the best step for Perez and his mental health.

According to a post that first appeared on Reddit, a former high-ranking employee of Perez’s major sponsor, Escuderia Telmex, spoke at a dinner that Red Bull has told Perez they will not be continuing with him for the 2024 season. Given that the forthcoming Mexican GP will be Perez’s home race, it would be the perfect place to announce the retirement of the most celebrated Mexican driver in the history of F1.

Sergio Perez might say goodbye to F1 in Mexico

This isn’t the first time rumors about Sergio Perez calling it quits with F1 have surfaced. For long, there has been chatter about the same, but each time, Perez’s team downplayed all such claims. However, the latest update from the Reddit source (as covered by GP Fans) names an extremely credible source to be in the middle of it all.

Of late, Perez has been getting almost the same amount of attention as Max Verstappen, but for all the wrong reasons. Be it Helmut Marko’s words or his consistently poor performances and failure to keep up with his teammate, the 33-year-old has been a major talking point in most media reports. Another reason behind the retirement could be the lack of interest from any other team for the Guadalajara-born driver.

Perez’s team has been hard at work to try and land him a seat in a team other than Red Bull, but has failed. The only possibility comes in the form of Williams racing, but that, too, is becoming increasingly unlikely. His reputation has taken a major hit throughout the season, with reports claiming Red Bull has created a car that only suits the needs and wants of Verstappen.

Telmex, too, is suffering from seeing their driver go through an unnecessarily difficult phase in Milton Keynes and might secretly be the ones to have talked Perez into stepping away from the sport. Reports also suggest there might be a special celebration planned for Perez during the Mexican GP in honor of the greatest Mexican driver in F1 history.

Perez no longer looking to race long-term?

Nearly two months ago, Perez told in an interview that he planned on racing for at least three more years before stepping away from the sport. This way, he would get a chance to experience the new era of F1 cars and race under the latest and perhaps the most revolutionary regulations F1 has seen of late. “I want to keep going, at least until 2026, when the change of rules is in effect, and experience how much can I enjoy with this new set of rules. From there on, decide what will come for me in the future.”

Two months later, things have taken a turn for the worse for Perez, who seems to be running out of chances at Red Bull. Given his consistently poor performances, there has been a stark change in the expectations of the Mexican, who thought he would be with the sport for a long time. However, the latest reports suggest this might be his last-ever Mexican Grand Prix.