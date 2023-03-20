Kelly Piquet Receives ‘Special Gift’ From Max Verstappen After Validating His ‘Fastest Lap Snatch’ in Jeddah

Max Verstappen could not win the race at the Jeddah track on Sunday having started the race from P15. But he made sure that he retains his lead in the championship by snatching the fastest lap points in the final lap.

Fans and experts saw it as the beginning of an inter-team war between Verstappen and his teammate Sergio Perez. However, his girlfriend Kelly Piquet was left impressed by his top-notch trick.

She praised the defending 2-time world champion for his ‘great drive’ at the Saudi Arabian GP. In doing so, Piquet also recognised his ‘fastest lap snatch’ in her Instagram story.

Following that, the Brazillian model has now been treated with a beautiful special gift from her boyfriend. In her latest Instagram story, Piquet shared a picture of a bouquet and wrote, “special delivery from Jeddah. 🥺❤️”

Did Max Verstappen defy team orders?

As the Dutchman made his way to P2 from P15, he wanted to challenge Perez leading the race to win the race and continue his streak. However, the battle between the Red Bull duo took place over the team radio.

It began when Perez was leading the race and Verstappen was asked to take it easy to support his teammate. But as it happened, Verstappen did not slow down. The Mexican noticed that and asked his engineer if he they were racing each other again and he was told that he is ‘free to push.’

Later, the Dutchman took to the radio to ask his engineer about the fastest lap time. As Perez had the fastest lap, Verstappen was told to not worry about it and just maintain his pace.

But the 2-time champion did not budge and revealed that it does worry him. As the race neared its end he set the fastest lap clinching that one single point to retain his lead in the championship standings.