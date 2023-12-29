Is There Any Truth Behind the Enzo Ferrari Movie? His Son Bares It All

The much-anticipated Ferrari movie is now showing in theatres across the globe, with fans lining up to watch the film. However, the queue outside the movie theaters grows smaller and smaller, owing to the underwhelming performance of the film. Furthermore, Enzo Ferrari’s son, Piero Ferrari in a myth-busting video uploaded on Ferrari’s official YouTube channel, has revealed the true facts about some of the incidents shown in the film, separating the real from the reel.

Advertisement

The movie primarily focuses on the life of the legendary Enzo Ferrari and showcases his journey of making Ferrari one of the greatest automobile companies in the world, often resorting to the use of “poetic license” to further their cause.

Piero Ferrari first referred to the meeting between his father and Alfonso Portago. While the movie shows the two met for the first time right before Portago raced for the team in the Mille Miglia, the truth was something else.

Advertisement

“It wasn’t like in the film because it actually happened the previous year. De Portago had already started working with Ferrari by then.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MichaelMann/status/1739451781766332659?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The 78-year-old then talked about the portrayal of his father’s character as someone who wanted to win at any cost. While he admitted his father’s goal was to win, he asserted Enzo Ferrari did not want to win at “any” cost.

“After a serious accident, the one at Mille Miglia, and then Bandini’s, he’d come home in the evening and say, ‘Enough, we can’t go on like this, we have to stop.'”

Advertisement

The Italian businessman also debunked the myth that his father attended every leg of the Mille Miglia, revealing he would ensure his presence in Bologna and would also often be present at the start of the race in Brescia but never visited Rome for the race.

Did Enzo Ferrari really only trust a select few associates?

The film depicts Enzo Ferrari as a person who, despite running a firm with hundreds of employees, only trusted a handful of his associates. Speaking about this characteristic of his father, the 78-year-old admitted to it being true.

The son revealed his father had a unique approach when it came to trusting people, as he claimed trust was something one did not give in installments. “You either trust someone or you don’t.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CitizenScreen/status/1446807667197063169?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Furthermore, Piero Ferrari revealed how Maranello became the preferred destination for some of the biggest personalities of the time to buy a car. For example, Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands would visit Maranello every 2-3 years to buy himself a new car in person.

Additionally, Roberto Rossellini, one of the greatest Italian Directors of all time, was also a frequent customer of Ferrari, who would visit Maranello alongside his wife, Ingrid Bergman, to buy a car and also stop by the Ferrari household for a bite to eat.