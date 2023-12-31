‘Ferrari’ Star Adam Driver Wasn’t Allowed to Drive a Ferrari for the Much Awaited Biopic

The recently released Ferrari biopic stars American actor Adam Driver in the lead role. Driver is playing the role of Enzo Ferrari, who was the founder of one of the most iconic teams of all time. Despite playing the role of Ferrari, Driver was shockingly not allowed to drive a Ferrari car in the film.

Driver recently gave an interview where he explained the reasoning behind the same. “[The Ferrari race cars] were the scariest things on set, but they wouldn’t let me drive the cars for insurance reasons,” explained the 40-year-old actor (as quoted by autorevolution.com).

The same is ironic as Driver is playing the role of Enzo, who was, after all, the founder of the legendary Italian team. Insurance is indeed a huge obstacle that big-budget productions face during filming.

The same is also a reason why many of them utilize computer-generation images (CGI) instead. The report states that insurers are hesitant to allow actors to use the Ferrari car, for example, in their films as they deem scenes involving car chase sequences, fight choreography, or big explosions as high-risk.

They are so particular about the same that they would not even allow an actor like Tom Cruise, who is well-known for his action scenes, to drive the Ferrari. However, fellow actor Patrick Dempsey did get the opportunity to drive the car of the luxury Italian brand in the film.

Why was Patrick Dempsey allowed to drive the Ferrari?

Patrick Dempsey did not face any obstacles in getting his hands on the Ferrari as he is a former racing driver. The 57-year-old has competed in several racing events over the years. They include the 24 Hours of Le Mans (GTE Am class), and the Porsche Supercup, among others.

Dempsey plays professional driver Piero Taruffi in the film and described his experience of driving the Ferrari as terrifying. However, he did state that if given the same opportunity again, he would do it without a doubt.

The Ferrari film released on December 25 and has received mixed reviews so far. Top rating company IMDb has given the film a rating of 6.8 out of 10. Meanwhile, both Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic have given the movie a rating of 73%.