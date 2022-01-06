“It doesn’t worry me”– Toto Wolff is ready for Lewis Hamilton’s departure from Mercedes

Toto Wolff is ready to handle Mercedes without the services of Lewis Hamilton, who has given them eight successive constructors’ titles.

Lewis Hamilton is statistically the most successful Formula 1 driver of all time. Even at the age of 36 and about to turn 37 on Friday, Hamilton is still at the top of his game.

He was about to get his hands on his eight drivers’ championship title. But in the end. Max Verstappen clinched it. Since then, Hamilton has hardly spoken in public, and rumours of him retiring are also circulating.

However, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff claims that he is ready to extend his team’s exploits even without F1. However, he also feels that there is still a lot to achieve with Hamilton.

“It doesn’t worry me at all, because I will always respect Lewis’s decisions,” said Wolff. “Whether this is staying with us for a long time, or whether that means leaving the sport and pursuing different interests.”