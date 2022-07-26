“It good, its really really good”- $6.6 Billion worth Grammy winning artist appriciates Lewis Hamilton’s musical talent

Grammy-winning artist Kanye West cites Lewis Hamilton as an example and applauds’ the many talents of the seven-time world champion.

American Rapper and billionaire Kanye West shared an anecdote about seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton during an interview.

Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest Formula One drivers out there. He has equalled Michael Schumacher’s record for seven world championships and holds many records.

The Briton is also focusing on plenty of other things apart from F1. He is an activist, philanthropist, entrepreneur, fashion icon, and musician.

Kanye West’s theory about multitalented people

Kanye West (Ye) was a guest speaker at the School of Art Institute, Chicago, where he talked about music in general. He is one of the greatest rappers of the generation.

West’s hits include Donda, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, and The Life of Pablo. It is very rare for a musician to talk about an athlete at an art institute.

Yeezus talked about his other interest and took Lewis Hamilton as an example. He shared a theory that a talented person is also talented in other aspects of life.

Lewis Hamilton shocks Kanye West’s friends and family with his music

The Briton enjoyed an Easter brunch with friends and family at the Grammy winner’s house. Later, they both jammed music at Ye’s studio.

West stated about this experience: “He [Hamilton] starts playing music and everybody’s like, what is this music? It’s Lewis Hamilton’s music!”

The Grammy award-winning rapper also appreciated Hamilton’s music to prove his theory right. Moreover, in an interview with James Corden, Hamilton shared that his music sounds like a mix of Drake and The Weeknd.

The Briton comes live on Instagram to talk music and has previously played some rock guitar riffs like Under the Bridge, Heroes, etc.