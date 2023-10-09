“It Looks a bit Silly”: Max Verstappen Demands Formula 1 to Avoid Qatar Grand Prix Embarrassment from Next Time

The Qatar GP saw a myriad of crashes during the sprint session, and another collision during the feature race gave way to a major upset. According to the experts and the drivers, a lack of grip stood as the main reason behind the crashes. Given the same, Max Verstappen says it made the F1 drivers look silly and had some advice for the authorities to help avoid the same situation in the future.

The track at the Losail Circuit featured a new surface, and because of the same, the smooth tires of F1 cars had a tough time getting any grip. As such, Verstappen says that in the future, Formula 1 should not be the first event on a newly laid track and that other motorsports events should take place first to take out the oil from the asphalt.

Max Verstappen asks F1 to stop being the first event on a fresh track

With continued crashes and safety cars ruining race sessions, the credibility of F1 drivers came under fire when racing made its final Asian stop in Qatar. A fresh layer of Asphalt played the main culprit as many drivers suffered the consequences of not having enough grip. Addressing the same, RaceFans quotes Verstappen as advising the authorities not to be the first event on a fresh track as it makes the drivers look silly.

“I think it’s important that other kinds of categories come back or come here and race a bit more, because you have to take a bit of that oil out of the Tarmac when it’s new, and also a bit more like a wider grip line.” “Next time that we get into a situation like this, I don’t think F1 should be the first one to drive because it looks a bit silly.”

Given the difficult nature of the track, the stakes became even higher for Verstappen as he headed into Qatar, only three points away from his third driver’s title. However, the same track paved the way for Verstappen to have an easygoing weekend following the incidents that unfolded during the Sprint session.

A fresh track became Verstappen’s blessing in disguise

While there was no doubt about Verstappen winning the title in Qatar, a little help would do no harm. And that’s exactly what happened with Verstappen as the drivers went out on Saturday for the Sprint session. Needing to outscore Sergio Perez by three points, Verstappen had a solid start. However, a DNF by Perez meant Verstappen was champion by default and had no need to keep pushing.

Despite the same, the Dutchman did not back off through the weekend, and having lost to McLaren’s Oscar Piastri in the Sprint session, the world champ came roaring back in the feature race and took the win by over four seconds. With the rest of the season remaining a mere formality for Red Bull and Verstappen, one would think they will go easy on the rest of the grid. However, the mood within the Austrian team’s camp is entirely different, as their Dutch driver doesn’t look like he’ll be stepping off the gas pedal anytime soon.