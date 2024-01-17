“It Scares Me”: Lando Norris’ $380,000 Whip May Terrify Him, but He Keeps Going Back to It

Despite the varied backgrounds of Formula 1 drivers, a common thread is their passion for automobiles, whether they are high-performance F1 cars or everyday vehicles. Likewise, McLaren driver Lando Norris is no different and is recognized for his passionate interest in cars. However, in a recent McLaren interview, Norris disclosed a surprising revelation about the $380,000 car that instilled fear in him.

During the conversation with McLarenAuto, Norris revealed that his top pick among his diverse collection of road cars is the McLaren 765 LT. However, he acknowledged experiencing a sense of fear when accelerating it from zero to its maximum speed. Nevertheless, despite that the 23-year-old keeps going back to it.

Expanding on this, Norris said, ” My favorite McLaren road car would be the 765 LT. Just when I drive from zero to the speed limit, you know, it scares me. Even when I go from F1 one car to this car, it still feels, I would say, almost just as quick in some ways.”

The source of Norris’s fears lies in the McLaren 765 LT’s more enclosed structure compared to other road cars. Apparently, Norris has had the opportunity to drive six other road cars, namely the P1xArtura, McLaren 765, 720, 650s, 600, and 570s. However, for the 23-year-old, the 765LT stands out as an entirely “different breed of car.”

Does Lando Norris own a McLaren 765LT special edition vehicle in his garage?

Nearly two years after McLaren introduced the 765LT Spider, based on the 720S, the latest individual to acquire this track convertible is Formula 1 driver Lando Norris. This specific car is part of a limited production run of 765 units. It comes with distinctive features customized by McLaren Special Operations (MSO) and incorporates a significant amount of carbon fiber in its design.

Moreover, the brake calipers feature a unique yellow accent, and the inclusion of four stripes directly connects to Norris’s racing number. Beyond these details, LN logos embroidered into the headrests clearly mark this as Norris’s car. Yet, the most intriguing aspect lies in the plaque, signalling that McLaren Special Operations exclusively customized this particular 765LT model for Norris.

However, for those who have witnessed Norris behind the wheel, a lingering question arises: Why is Norris’s carbon blue car specifically ordered with left-hand drive? The answer lies in the fact that the 23-year-old no longer resides in the UK; he made the move to Monaco a few years ago.

However, if we take a closer look at the car’s real specifications, it is equipped with a 4.0-liter engine producing 755 horsepower. Beyond this, the 765 LT can accelerate from 0 to 62 Kmph in just 2.8 seconds. Additionally, this model features a twin-turbo V8 engine capable of reaching speeds of up to 330 Kmph.