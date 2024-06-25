“It Underestimates F1”: Alpine Bringing Flavio Briatore Back Shows Their Unseriousness Towards the Sport; Claims F1 Expert

Alpine recently brought in Flavio Briatore as an executive advisor to Luca de Meo. The move came with a lot of backlash from the F1 community given Briatore’s controversial past in F1. Given the French team is in a dire situation, with their performance goals of being race winners unachieved, they are trying all sorts of structural changes to change the status quo.

Now, F1 pundit Glenn Freeman has explained how Alpine is perhaps trying too much. His comments suggest that they are not solving the real [performance-related] problems at hand which reflects their unseriousness towards F1 by bringing back the mastermind behind the 2008 Crashgate controversy.

“To return to the same team, with the same majority owner in Renault is absurd”, stated Freeman in The Race’s YouTube video as he talked about Briatore’s return. Later in the video, he added,

“Nothing Renault is doing now contradicts the notion that it underestimates the modern F1 what it takes to succeed. It has always felt like a half-hearted works team since the engine was revived in 2016”

Renault came back to F1 as a works team after Lotus struggled with finances in 2016. The French company had the ambition of challenging Mercedes in 5 years. However, since then the team has been renamed Alpine but no significant progress has been made and their engine has been a major letdown.

Autosport understands that Alpine is in talks with rivals about customer #F1 engine deals Which manufacturer would you like Alpine to join forces with if a split with Renault becomes a reality? pic.twitter.com/xoRQvXKv6a — Autosport (@autosport) June 17, 2024

Meanwhile, many talented people like Otmar Szafnauer, Pat Fry, and Alan Permane were sacked from the team last season. Besides, Alpine’s glaring disadvantage at the moment is their engine, yet they haven’t hired any engine specialist.

Mattia Binotto, who was Ferrari’s engine mastermind, was reportedly in talks with Alpine last year but nothing came of it. Instead, Flavio Briatore, who has overlooked the technical side of the sport in the past, has been brought in.

Is Briatore the right person to solve the technical issues at Alpine? Probably not. So, what has the Italian been brought in for?

Flavio Briatore’s probable role at Alpine

Two quality drivers have left Alpine in the last couple of years in the form of Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri. With Esteban Ocon leaving, the Enstone outfit would want a good replacement.

Carlos Sainz is in the market and Alpine has supposedly joined the bid to sign him. Briatore is known to be great with drivers and was the one who spotted talents like Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso.

On the other hand, some rumors suggest that Alpine is looking to scrap being a works team and becoming a customer team. Now, Briatore knows how to get such things done. Helping sign an engine deal with another manufacturer is something right up Briatore’s sleeve.

French manufacturer Renault has made it clear that its Alpine #F1 team will not be sold, despite receiving “offers left and right” ❌ FULL STORY: https://t.co/Qxbvln1k3H pic.twitter.com/wAUJwpMY83 — Autosport (@autosport) June 6, 2024

Some rumors suggest that Alpine is looking to sell the team altogether. Briatore, although having a controversial past, is known to be a brilliant businessman. The former Renault team boss can ensure the team gets the best deal possible.

A lot of ifs, buts, and maybes. But one thing is clear. If Alpine is looking at Briatore as someone who will improve the performance of the car, he may not be the right person. However, he surely can give a slap on the wrist to the concerned people whenever required.