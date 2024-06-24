Another Twist in Carlos Sainz’s 2025 Seat Saga: Flavio Briatore Jumps Into the Mudpile for Spaniard’s Signature

The 2024 season is almost at its halfway stage and Carlos Sainz is yet to decide his future. Although he has had strong links with Williams over the last few weeks, the Spaniard continues to evaluate his options. Now, with the return of former Renault boss Flavio Briatore as Alpine’s Executive Advisor, the balance has tipped in favor of the Enstone-based outfit when it comes to landing Sainz’s signature.

At the recently concluded Spanish GP weekend, Briatore was spotted having a conversation with Sainz’s father Carlos Sainz Sr. The Race reported that Sainz Sr. met the Italian right outside Alpine’s hospitality area in the paddock.

A very noticeable meet-up in the #F1 paddock earlier today – right outside of the Alpine hospitality – between the returning Flavio Briatore and Carlos Sainz Sr, who seemingly exchanged numbers. Could be nothing! … But, as always, could be *something*. @XPBImages pic.twitter.com/DWUTolSHg4 — The Race (@wearetherace) June 23, 2024

Sainz used to race for Team Enstone before back when they were still Renault. Since the report points out how Sainz Sr. and Briatore exchanged numbers, the Madrid-born driver could be considering a move back to his former team.

Sainz admitted that he wants to make his future official soon. Coming to every single race weekend being unsure of where he will be in 2025 is taking a toll on him. The 29-year-old’s rivals also want him to decide before it gets too late for them.

Kevin Magnussen is eagerly waiting for Carlos Sainz’s decision

During the Thursday press conference ahead of the Spanish GP, Sainz revealed that he would announce his decision in the coming weeks. Following the race in Barcelona, he now has 14 more races left with Ferrari before he leaves the Maranello-based outfit.

Another driver who is on the brink of leaving his team is Kevin Magnussen. When the same question was asked to the Dane, he revealed that he was waiting for Sainz to make a move first.

POV from both Sergio Perez and Kevin Magnussen’s cars during the crash at Monaco. pic.twitter.com/QKrbJ6Hpin — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 26, 2024

Sainz is arguably more sought after than Magnussen, which is why he is taking his own sweet time to choose a team. But the Haas driver cannot afford this luxury.

Logan Sargeant, too, will be hoping for this saga to end. If Sainz chooses Williams, he will be the one replaced, and instead of rumors dangling over his head, the American driver would like to get an official word on his potential exit.