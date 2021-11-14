F1

“It was parked in the pit lane close to Hamilton’s Mercedes”– Fernando Alonso played pivotal role in Max Verstappen-Lewis Hamilton investigation

"It was parked in the pit lane close to Hamilton’s Mercedes"– Fernando Alonso played pivotal role in Max Verstappen-Lewis Hamilton investigation
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
LaMelo Ball's scoring, atrocious team defense, and a budding winning streak!": Hornets TSR Mailbag
Next Article
"Michael Jordan on the bench supporting you gives you nerves": Miles Bridges on the Charlotte Hornets owner's presence in the Spectrum Arena 
F1 Latest News
"Hopefully they'll have a nice dinner!": Max Verstappen jokes about paying his fine for touching Lewis Hamilton's rear wing
“Hopefully they’ll have a nice dinner!”: Max Verstappen jokes about paying his fine for touching Lewis Hamilton’s rear wing

Max Verstappen is not worried about paying his €50,000 fine for touching Lewis Hamilton’s car…