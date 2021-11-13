F1

“Max Verstappen is not at fault”: Lewis Hamilton agrees that the Red Bull driver’s involvement in the Mercedes’ rear wing issues is very unlikely

"Max Verstappen is not at fault": Lewis Hamilton agrees that the Red Bull driver's involvement in the Mercedes' rear wing issues is very unlikely
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"I think we were pushed very hard in 2019"– Toto Wolff explains how Ferrari has contributed to Mercedes' reliability problems
Next Article
“It’s only 2 points!”: When Coach K got pissed at Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett for rating dunks from their Duke-UNC game
F1 Latest News
"Max Verstappen is not at fault": Lewis Hamilton agrees that the Red Bull driver's involvement in the Mercedes' rear wing issues is very unlikely
“Max Verstappen is not at fault”: Lewis Hamilton agrees that the Red Bull driver’s involvement in the Mercedes’ rear wing issues is very unlikely

Lewis Hamilton has told FIA stewards that Max Verstappen meddling with his car did not…