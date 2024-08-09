“It Was Something I Shared With My Father”: Son Mick Engages in Daredevilry for Michael Schumacher

Mick Schumacher recently opened up about his love of skydiving and how it was something he used to share with his father, Michael Schumacher, back in the day. During the same interview, he also explained how skydiving also helps him become a better racer.

“I love doing it because it was something I shared with my father,” Mick stated in a recent exclusive with Autosport, as reported by SoyMotor. The German also revealed how he initially wasn’t very enthusiastic about the idea of skydiving.

However, when he saw his sister take the jump, he thought to himself, “Fu*k, if my sister could do it, now I have to do it myself.” Since that initial experience, Mick’s passion for skydiving has only grown.

And it has now become one of his go-to hobbies. He explained, “My first parachute jump if I remember correctly, I did it when I was eight or nine years old. Obviously, it was a tandem jump… but I liked it so much that I went back up right away… When I was old enough, I jumped on my own at age 16.”

Mick also revealed that he now has the experience of 1,600 jumps under his belt and he also has a license for skydiving. However, for Mick, it’s not just a hobby.

Mick explains how skydiving helps him become a better racer

During the same interview, Mick also emphasized how skydiving has helped him develop quick reflexes and decision-making skills, both important qualities for a racing driver.

“Sometimes you can see yourself pushed into a peculiar position, so yes, you have to act quickly. I already knew how to do that for the races, but it helps to emphasize it over and over again, especially when you don’t have security around you, like in a competition car,” he added.

Many other drivers, including Lewis Hamilton, are also avid skydivers. The Briton once opened up about his need to manage the highs and lows associated with being a Formula 1 driver and called himself an “adrenaline junkie.”

Lewis Hamilton is the most accomplished F1 driver in the history of the sport, but he says skydiving is his “ideal way to spend a Sunday.” He jumped ten times in Dubai today. pic.twitter.com/G1VKLZ7Qsi — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) April 3, 2022

In an interview with Desus & Mero on Showtime in 2021, Hamilton explained the intense adrenaline rush experienced during races, which leaves him feeling a significant low afterward. To combat this, he engages in various extreme activities such as surfing and skydiving.

This need for thrill is essential for his mental and physical well-being, especially given the rigorous training and demanding race schedule of Formula 1.