“It will be an honour”– Pole sitter in Mexico to be rewarded with a special piece of motorsport history

The driver who clinches pole position at the Mexican GP on Saturday will be presented with a very special prize synonymous with South American F1 history.

We have all seen the Pirelli mini soft compound tyre award which is given to the pole sitter on Saturday. However, this weekend at the Mexican Grand Prix, the pole position award will be given a very special piece of motorsport history.

Marking the 70th anniversary of Juan Manuel Fangio’s first-ever World Title win, the pole sitter will be rewarded with a certified replica of his helmet on Saturday.

The first F1 GOAT

The five-time world champion is to this date regarded as one of the greats of F1. He won his first title in 1951 and then won consecutively from 1954 to 1957. Fangio also holds the record for the highest win percentage in the sport, having won 24 out of the 52 races he entered.

“Fangio is one of the best drivers in the history of F1,” Juan José Carli, president of the Fangio Foundation, said in a statement they issued.

“His helmet represents part of his legacy, and it will be an honour to present it to the driver who achieves the position of honour this year at the Mexico GP.”

“The helmet is a reminder that the passion for motorsport can take you to the top in this sport.”

The helmet is a certified replica of the helmet in which Fangio won his first title. It is made of fibre, cork, an oval ring of hard leather, and a cross of silk cloth.

Sir Jackie Stewart, another F1 legend will be present at the Autódroma Hermanos Rodriguez on Saturday to present the award to whoever grabs pole position.

