“It Will Take Some Time”: Valtteri Bottas on Dealing With Unpleasant Feeling of Being a Reserve Driver

The F1 community has grown accustomed to seeing Valtteri Bottas suit up for races. So, seeing him on the sidelines, watching from the garages, will feel strange for many — none more so than Bottas himself — who has been relegated to a reserve role at Mercedes ahead of the 2025 season.

Bottas first made his F1 debut in 2013 with Williams, and after spending four seasons with the British team, moved to Mercedes which is where he became a star driver. Winning 10 races and aiding them in five Constructors’ Championship triumphs, Bottas became a cult hero in Brackley, before leaving for Sauber where he spent a very quiet and underwhelming three years.

It was for that reason that the demand for his signature declined during the 2024 silly season, leading Sauber not to renew his contract. He was in danger of being away from F1 altogether until Mercedes, his former employer, came to the rescue and offered him a role, albeit a reserve one. Still, it will take some time for the Finn to get used to this new normal.

“Biggest difference will be — I would say — when the lights go off on Sunday, I’m not in there, I’m outside. That’s going to be weird. And for sure, it will take some time to get used to,” he said to Kym Illman. “I’ll try and keep busy.”

BREAKING: Valtteri Bottas returns to Mercedes He will take the role of reserve driver at the Silver Arrows #F1 pic.twitter.com/q82DZI8ZIm — Formula 1 (@F1) December 19, 2024

Bottas feels that he got into this situation rather unfairly. As he reiterated multiple times in 2024, his performances were not bad by any means, but Sauber fielded a car so slow that no team took notice of him. Now 35, it won’t be very easy for the Finn to get back to the grid but if there’s one place that could make him feel at home, it’s Mercedes.

Bottas back home

The last time Bottas dressed in Mercedes overalls, he was suiting up alongside Lewis Hamilton during the German team’s dominant era. Now, the drivers at the Brackley outfit will be Kimi Antonelli and George Russell, with Bottas’ job mainly being behind the scenes.

Illman asked Bottas what he would do at Mercedes other than the obvious — being on standby in case Antonelli or Russell have to sit out for a race. The #77 driver replied, “There’s more to it. There’s quite a bit of simulator work, which is getting more and more important each year. There will be some tire testing — the Pirelli tire testing, especially for 2026 as the regulations will change.”

Additionally, Bottas — a hugely popular figure — will line up for several Mercedes sponsorship and marketing activities as the season goes.

The Finn won’t be the biggest asset for the team on the track, but is sure to play a crucial role off it to make Mercedes’ season smooth, and the future bright.