“It would be arrogant to say that”- Mick Schumacher thinks assuming that you can win in Mercedes would be presumptuous

Mick Schumacher will continue to drive Haas in his second year in F1 after delivering some laudable races in his underdeveloped car.

Mick Schumacher scored zero points in his rookie season with Haas. However, he had some positive races when he got to battle Max Verstappen in Budapest. For most of the season, he fought his battle with the Williams at the back of the grid.

Early in 2021, Haas shifted its focus on developing its car according to the 2022 technical regulations. Thus, they left Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin with an underdeveloped car in their rookie season.

My newest YouTube video has once again been blocked😮‍💨 But really like this Mick Schumacher moment from my F1 2021 game Bahrain Grand Prix Highlight video 🤩 Let me know your thoughts folks 🙏#F12021 #BahrainGP pic.twitter.com/LfMShHJwK6 — George Morgan (@georgemorgantv) October 9, 2021

However, Schumacher does not believe that any F1 driver could win if they are driving a Mercedes. He thinks that it’s presumptuous to assume that his fortunes would change if he switched to Mercedes.

“Everyone deserves their place in F1,” he told Auto Motor und Sport. “Anyone can drive here. You only know if you can win a race in a Mercedes when you actually sit in it. It would be arrogant to say that.”

Mick Schumacher misses his battles from junior years

The German driver admitted that he misses the battles that he enjoyed in his junior years and would like to have more battles in the 2022 season. Schumacher had some similarities in his rookie year to George Russell, who also found himself at the back of the grid in Williams in 2019.

However, Schumacher hopes for the possibility to progress in the 2022 season with his team. He said, “we’re not as far away as the 2019 Williams, so we still have a few battles.”

“Of course, I would like to have more and of course, I hope that I can grow and develop from it next year.”

Furthermore, he clarified that his prime focus is on the upcoming year when asked if George Russell’s move to a leading team from the back of the grid gives him assurance about his own future in the sport.

“My focus is on next year,” he said. “Everything else is too far away. I have to perform well next year first. If that is the case, I can look further into the future.”

