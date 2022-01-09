“I don’t hope so”– Mick Schumacher performing better would cost Haas; accepts boss Guenther Steiner

Mick Schumacher performing better puts team boss Guenther Steiner in a dilemma as he doesn’t want to lose the services of the German.

In the past couple of years, big teams at Formula 1 have been relying on the drivers who graduated from their own development programmes.

Ferrari has given a massive push to Charles Leclerc, and Mercedes is now promoting George Russell. On the other hand, Red Bull has been following the suit for a long time. More than a decade ago, they trusted Sebastian Vettel, and he gave them four world titles.

Now, they are glad to have the services of Max Verstappen, and before that, Daniel Ricciardo was also an ideal man for the team. They constantly are developing drivers with the hope that one day they would be effective for the main team.

Meanwhile, after a very long time, after using the services of Lewis Hamilton, McLaren gave a solid chance to Lando Norris. Mick Schumacher seems to be another name that can gain his parent team’s trust in the names listed above.

Currently, he is serving Ferrari’s customer team Haas, and team boss Guenther Steiner is in a big dilemma, whether he wants Schumacher to perform better.

Asked in an interview with GPFans in December if his Ferrari links could push Schumacher to the next level, Steiner answered: “I hope so, to be honest, but I cannot say yet.”

“I hope so but I don’t hope so. Because if he’s good, I don’t want him to leave but if he’s good, he will be leaving.”

Also read: Mick Schumacher revealed what he learned in his rookie year at Haas

Mick Schumacher would be fancying following his father’s legacy

Steiner agrees that Ferrari invested massively in Schumacher. Also, considering the history between his father and Ferrari, Steiner accepts, it would not even take the whole world to lure Schumacher away from the prospect of serving Ferrari.

Sebastian Vettel giving Mick Schumacher some tips about driving his dad’s old Jordan 💚 (via @HaasF1Team) pic.twitter.com/UX0hY0lesQ — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) January 6, 2022

“Ferrari supported his whole career. That’s his deal. “I know what the deal is, but no, I think if he does a good job, he has got the opportunity.”

“At the moment, we know 2021 was a learning year. This year, the pressure will be on a lot more.”

Also read: Sebastian Vettel says that he is ‘more of a friend’ than mentor to Haas rookie Mick Schumacher