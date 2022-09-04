“It would be the perfect scenario”: 2009 F1 champion wants Daniel Ricciardo to join Williams for 2023

2009 F1 champion Jenson Button wants Daniel Ricciardo to join Williams in 2023 as the Australian so far is without a drive.

In 2022, McLaren has decided to part ways with Daniel Ricciardo. His compatriot Oscar Piastri will be replacing him for the 2023 season. With this, the drivers’ market is totally open.

Alpine is yet to have a driver to get. The French team is likely to get someone within the current grid drivers. Thus, the inferior teams surely will have their seats to cover.

Though, it’s unlikely that a driver from Williams will be uplifted in the ongoing drivers’ transfer fest. Still, Nicholas Latifi’s place in the team is endangered, as he has hardly been able to perform at the level required.

Thus, Ricciardo is surely linked with Williams. Now, this move seems probable after Jenson Button, who is an adviser at Williams, supports the move.

“I obviously work with Williams and know what they have coming, what is changing with the team and what has changed with the team,” said Button to Sky.

“It’s a really exciting prospect working with a team and developing a car around you and the way you like to drive it. I’m one of those people, like Daniel, that wants a car that suits my style. It would be the perfect scenario, I think.”

Daniel Ricciardo is up for a sabbatical too

The Australian race driver is reportedly leaving McLaren with a $10 Million buyout for the last year of his contract. Ricciardo is a seasonal driver in F1 and would expect to be competing for a good team.

Thus, apart from Alpine, he doesn’t seem to be heading elsewhere if going by his career ambitions. Though, anything can happen in F1. In this whole scenario, even Haas is in contention to go for Ricciardo.

But going by the above point, Ricciardo can also go for a sabbatical like other top drivers in the past. However, it’s uncertain how wise this move will be for his career.

“If, let’s say, the stars don’t align and it doesn’t make perfect sense next year and if it means taking that time off to kind of reset or reevaluate then if that’s the right thing to do, then I’m willing,” said Ricciardo ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix.

