“Christian Horner is afraid that he will be fired from $12 Million job”– Why Red Bull boss is hesitant about Porsche deal

Christian Horner has already warned that he wants Porsche to deal with Red Bull on his terms; an F1 journalist claims he fears his job.

Last month, reports emerged that Porsche is buying a 50% stake in Red Bull technologies, which includes their F1 team. Thus, taking their whole technical operations under their own hand.

Unlike Audi, Porsche is yet to finalize its inclusion in F1, but if it happens, it will be in the sport only under new engine regulations. However, Red Bull boss Christian Horner has some hesitations with the deal.

Horner claims that the deal between the two parties will only go through if the terms favour the Milton-Keynes-based team. Moreover, it’s also reported that the holy trio of Horner, Helmut Marko and Adrian Newey are much against the deal on the table.

Now, F1 journalist Olav Mol claims that Horner fears his job is under threat because of the deal. Therefore, he fears Porsche taking over Red Bull’s F1 team.

The way Christian Horner answers questions about Porsche doesn’t sound like the partnership is going to happen any longer. Too much beating around the bush and promoting Red Bull Powertrains or stressing independence, team philosophy etc. #F1 #DutchGP — Simon Dau (@there_is_no_if) September 2, 2022

“We hear rumours about Christian Horner and the new deal with Porsche,” he told GP33. “According to our sources, Christian Horner is afraid that he will be fired if Porsche takes control of Red Bull.”

Also read: Kevin Magnussen is unsure about 33-year old former Red Bull star helping his team improve

Porsche already has a replacement in mind for Christian Horner

The source further claims that Porsche isn’t keen on having Honer as the team principal of Red Bull. The Briton has headed the team since 2005, and has made them win four championships, and is on the verge of grand ting them fifth.

But maybe that’s not good enough for the German-owned team. It is speculated that the McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl is leading the race to replace Horner.

Now, it remains to be seen whether Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz will be keen on pulling this deal on despite his long time serving commander Horner being against it.

Also read: Red Bull chief Helmut Marko speaks out on $1.5 million worth IndyCar driver’s superlicense issues