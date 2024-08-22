Italian Journalist Reveals Potential Deadline for Adrian Newey to Announce His Future

Rumors against Adrian Newey‘s F1 future picked up in the last month after going dormant. Reports suggest that the mastermind will announce his F1 future in the upcoming month. However, Italian Journalist Piergiuseppe Donadoni has revealed intriguing details about the deadline.

Piergiuseppe was asked about Newey’s September announcement on X. The Journalist replied, “He hasn’t signed with anyone yet, so I don’t expect any announcements anytime soon.” In a following tweet, he suggested that Stroll Sr. failed to convince Newey as the Italian wrote, “Even Lawrence was unable to speed up the pace and he tried hard.”

non ha ancora firmato con nessuno, quindi non mi aspetto annunci nel brevissimo — Piergiuseppe Donadoni (@SmilexTech) August 21, 2024

A few reports suggested that Newey had already signed with Aston Martin with the announcement being made in September because of an agreement with Red Bull. Nonetheless, the Journalist believes Newey is still a free agent putting Ferrari back in contention of signing him.

Williams, Ferrari, and Aston Martin are the only three teams actively trying to sign the former Red Bull CTO. Williams joined recently whereas the Silverstone and Maranello outfits have been in the ring, making counter offers since March.

This brawl to sign the aerodynamics mastermind is playing into Newey’s favor, bumping up the compensation with every offer.

Aston Martin & Ferrari’s Offer for Adrian Newey

Newey visited Aston Martin’s new facility a couple of months ago adding fuel to the fire of a Silverstone move. The latest reports suggest that Lawrence Stroll offered Newey a $100 Million contract for 3 years. Getting to work with his prodigy, Dan Fallows is another lure.

On the Sky F1 podcast, Ted Kravitz said, “You look at the investment that’s already happened at Aston Martin, you look at their factory, he’s already got Dan Fallows who he worked with successfully at Red Bull Racing there with him.”

Ferrari’s last rumored offer to Newey was reported a couple of months ago. It was reported to be a similar deal to Aston Martin, albeit with a bump in the compensation. It was a $105 Million contract for 3 years.

McLaren and Williams were in the ring until recently and have reportedly backed out of the multi-million dollar race for Newey