Italian Laws Blamed for Ferrari Snubbing Adrian Newey

Anirban Aly Mandal
The reports linking Adrian Newey to Ferrari have died down amid negotiations seemingly breaking down between them. According to F1 journalist Peter Windsor, two reasons have led to Ferrari once again missing out on signing the 65-year-old. One of those, as per Windsor, may have something to do with Italian legislation.

Newey‘s demands with respect to a move to Maranello were hinged on being given complete authority over the technical side of things at the team. This involved a free hand in deciding who stays and who leaves within the department.

Windsor believes that this would have raised concerns over the labor laws of Italy. “We are an Italian company subject to Italian union laws and we can’t just allow you to hire and fire at will because there will be huge union considerations. So you know, they probably just said – Okay, forget it,” explained Windsor on his YouTube channel.

The other reason why the talks between Newey and Ferrari broke down, in Windsor’s opinion, was the fact that Fred Vasseur would not have allowed someone to usurp his powers within the team.

Vasseur may have prevented Ferrari signing Newey

Since Vasseur’s arrival at Maranello, Ferrari have had a massive overhaul. And no matter how crucial Newey would have been to the team, the Frenchman would not have allowed the Briton to take over his side of the team. Windsor said,

“Fred Vasseur is not a walkover. And he has his own ideas on things. It’s interesting that he’s involved with some of the engineering on the car as well. I can imagine Adrian would have wanted total control of everything.”

There has been a palpable sense of fear about Newey’s arrival at Ferrari. Despite the deal falling apart, it is suggested that Enrico Cardile departing the team for Aston Martin may have been a direct response to Ferrari’s pursuit of the Briton.

