Lando Norris Sneaks Into Ex-Girlfriend Luisinha’s Live Hours After Drooling Over Joao Felix’s Ex

Rumors about Lando Norris and Magui Corceiro, soccer star Joao Felix’s ex have been doing the rounds of social media lately after the Briton was seen liking Magui’s post for the second time. However, in an interesting turn of events, Norris was seen soon after on his own ex’s Instagram live. The ex-girlfriend mentioned here is none other than Luisinha Oliveira.

It turns out that Norris and Corceiro were seen together in the Principality of Monaco earlier this year. Since then, the rumors of the two being involved with each other caught more fire after Corceiro was seen in the F1 paddock on multiple occasions.

What really turned quite a few heads in the paddock was the fact that Norris’ rumored flame was accused of allegedly cheating on Felix, who plays soccer for FC Barcelona in Spain. Nonetheless, the rumors about Norris and Corceiro persisted after she was spotted in the paddock during the season finale. Soon after the race, the two were also reportedly spotted enjoying a meal together in a restaurant.

Now, however, Norris was seen being a part of Luisinha Oliveira’s Instagram live. This gives rise to the question: is Norris really back with his ex?

Is Lando Norris getting back together with Luisinha Oliveira?

Norris and Oliveira reportedly started dating back in August of 2021. The 23-year-old was in a serious romantic relationship with the Portuguese supermodel whom he had met back in 2021 through mutual connections.

Shortly after going public with their relationship, the couple became an instant hit in the F1 paddock and among fans. They even arrived at race weekends together, arm in arm. However, just one year into their relationship, the two announced they had split up in September, last year.

Despite not being romantically involved anymore, keen-eyed fans of the two have spotted pictures of Norris still lingering on in Oliveira’s Instagram feed, hinting at a possibility that she may still have feelings for the McLaren driver. What’s more, Norris’ recent appearance on her Instagram live might mean he reciprocates those feelings.

As far as Corceiro is concerned, Norris has neither denied nor confirmed that he is in a relationship with her, despite being spotted on a date. That being said, given Cordeiro’s history, his fans won’t be pleased if she is indeed dating the Briton.