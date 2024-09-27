“Sad to See You Go”: 3-Time Olympic Medalist Lindsey Vonn Pays Tribute on Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 Exit

After the news of his RB exit became official, Daniel Ricciardo is getting a lot of heartwarming messages from the F1 world. Many drivers like Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Max Verstappen, Pierre Gasly, and Oscar Piastri, among others, have commented on his Instagram post about his exit. Even three-time Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn has commented and expressed her sadness for Ricciardo.

“Congrats legend! Sad to see you go but it’s been a great journey with a lot of road left to cover in life”, Vonn stated.

Ricciardo had been a big influence on the grid and helped F1 reach new milestones of popularity via his role in Netflix’s Drive to Survive. The eight-time race winner may have struggled in the last few years on track, but his off-track persona and his smile have been a big boost for the marketing side of the sport.

Vonn has been an F1 fan for a while and Ricciardo is her favorite driver. The Alpine skier likes the Honey Badger as he is quite entertaining. When she attended the Miami GP this season, she gave several such insights into her liking for F1 and Ricciardo.

The duo used to train together back in the day. However, Vonn revealed in a chat with The Red Flags Podcast host Matt that Ricciardo often “couldn’t keep up” with her training regimen. Besides this, Matt also asked her about which driver would she like to be stuck in the chairlift that skiers use to go up the mountain.

Lindsey picked Ricciardo because of his talkative and entertaining personality. She reasoned how the Aussie would help her pass time well by just chatting on and they could have a great time.