Italian Report Reveals Adrian Newey Will Meet Ferrari Next Month to Hold Talks for Possible Move

Ferrari could perhaps pull off the biggest move of 2024 as the talks of Adrian Newey signing for them have reportedly reached an advanced stage. As per the Italian media, a second meeting between the parties has already been scheduled.

The report claims (as quoted by funoanalisitecnica.com), “There is evidence of negotiations well underway regarding the acquisition of the technical cognitive skills that Red Bull inhabits. They are confirmed because the mediation to convince (Adrian) Newey to abandon Milton Keynes is at an advanced stage“.

As per the report, this second meeting will take place during the two-week break between the Japanese and the Chinese Grands Prix. This will follow the meeting that took place between Red Bull GmbH’s managing director Oliver Mintzlaff and Ferrari chairman John Elkann at the Saudi Arabian GP.

Elkann had reportedly participated in this meeting to showcase Ferrari’s interest in signing Adrian Newey from Red Bull. Ferrari’s interest in Newey is not a surprise as the Briton is undoubtedly one of the biggest figures in F1, having helped design multiple championship-winning cars (12 Constructors’ and 13 Drivers’ titles).

Although the 65-year-old is arguably the most successful aerodynamicist in F1, he has yet never worked for Ferrari, which continues to be the most successful F1 constructor with 16 championships. Since Newey has never worked for the Prancing Horse, he has admitted that it would also be a dream come true for him to work for the legendary Italian outfit.

While speaking on one of the episodes of the Formula for Success podcast, Newey said, “Ferrari is a magical brand. In all honesty, anyone would be attracted and tempted to be a part of it if the opportunity presented itself. Personally, I’ve been close three times”.

Why did Adrian Newey never sign for Ferrari previously?

According to the same report issued by the Italian media, only one reason stopped Adrian Newey from signing for Ferrari. Since the Italian outfit’s name is almost synonymous with F1’s history, the pressure to win is arguably the highest at Maranello.

The report explains, “Winning with the Italian team is not like winning elsewhere. In case of failure, the criticism is increased tenfold. You are destroyed psychologically, too much burden for anyone“.

The report then explains that since there is constant pressure on the team, they are never given the freedom to work independently. Newey perhaps may not excel in such an environment as he may not want any interference from the media and others over how he is operating on a day-to-day basis.

While these may have been the reasons for Newey to deny moving to Maranello previously, he perhaps too cannot let go of the opportunity of a lifetime. Moreover, if the 65-year-old does end up moving to Ferrari, he will also get the opportunity to work alongside seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who will join the side next year.

Newey himself has admitted that one regret he has in his glittering F1 career is that he has never had the chance to work with Hamilton or two-time champion Fernando Alonso. However, that regret could end in 2025 if Newey decides to move to Maranello.