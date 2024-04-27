Before Setting F1 World Up in Flames, Adrian Newey Was Chilling in $4 Million Car- But Is It a Hint?

Adrian Newey’s potential departure from Red Bull could shake up the F1 grid massively with reports of the decorated British engineer being linked to other teams on the grid. A week before Newey’s decision was reported, he was hanging out in a $4 million car in London. While that could seem irrelevant, Newey’s presence in that car could provide a clue as to where is next destination will be.

Vincenzo Landino recently uploaded a video on X showing Newey visiting a unique event in London on his Aston Martin Valkyrie. This event, the Salon Prive, saw 14 Valkyries lined up together with one of them being Newey’s. He had a lot to do with the Valkyrie’s design, thanks to Red Bull’s previous partnership with Aston Martin but his presence in this unique London event could hint towards a future move to the Silverstone-based team.

However, the move remains unlikely, given the events that transpired in March this year. According to Peter Windsor, Aston Martin reached out to Newey ahead of the Saudi Arabian GP with a big money offer. But Newey rejected the undisclosed sum, opting to stay with Red Bull instead.

According to Windsor, the 65-year-old has reached a stage in his life where money doesn’t lure him. He wants stability and a good racing project. On the other hand, the Ferrari name could take Newey’s attention away from whatever Aston Martin is offering him.

Ferrari could be the next destination for Adrian Newey

With a move to Aston Martin all but ruled out, several media reports speculate Ferrari could be the team to land the Briton’s services. The Italian team has been trying to get a hold of Newey since his Indycar days (1984) but has failed to do so, despite two subsequent attempts in 1993 and 2014.

Now, 40 years since their first try, Ferrari look to finally complete the Newey signing ahead of the 2025 season.

Aston Martin insiders too, expect Newey to move to Ferrari. With Mercedes not being in the picture and Aston Martin reportedly rejected by Newey himself, Ferrari remains the only possible destination for the 65-year-old. Moreover, Newey previously even referred to Ferrari as a dream destination for most people in the industry and he saw no reason for people to reject a role with the Maranello-based outfit.

With Lewis Hamilton also joining Ferrari in 2025, Newey could have a chance to work with one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time.