“It’ll Be Very Nice to See All of Them”: Oscar Piastri Reveals His Winter Break Plans

After playing a crucial part in helping McLaren win the 2024 championship, Oscar Piastri is enjoying his well-deserved break now in Australia. Before heading home, he revealed in a video about how he was looking forward to seeing his family.

“One thing I am looking forward to over the holidays is seeing my family and friends,” he said in an interview. “It is pretty much the only time of the year to go home to Australia, so it’ll be very nice to see all of them“.

Piastri also took some time to visit the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and see his beloved Australian cricket team beat India in the fourth Test. During his visit, he also met Australian cricketing legend Ricky Ponting and reminisced about the time he had a photo shoot with the former Australian captain during his childhood days.

After a few more days back home, Piastri will return to Woking to train for the upcoming season. With McLaren expected to be the frontrunner, he will have plenty to look forward to and prepare for.

Piastri’s primary focus is to improve his qualifying form

After impressing many in his rookie season in 2023, Piastri improved by leaps and bounds in 2024. However, the one area that often hampered his chances of getting better results in the race was his qualifying form.

After being out-qualified 21-3 by teammate Lando Norris in 2024, Piastri is determined to improve upon the same during the winter break. The 23-year-old believes he has never really made his “life easy” by “leaving a few too many positions on the table in qualifying“.

“So that’s the big focus of the off-season, trying to get those last hundredths, last tenths,” he added per Motorsport. For that, Piastri is likely to spend hours evaluating where he lost time during qualifying in the 2024 season.

Once he has done so, he will most likely spend time on the simulator to see how much he has grasped and whether he is able to find the lost time. Other than these sessions, Piastri is also likely to spend hours in the gym and have a good diet to keep himself in good shape ahead of the new campaign.