“It’s a Gift”: David Coulthard on ‘Young Drivers’ Getting to Race Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

ALONSO Fernando (spa), Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24 and HAMILTON Lewis (gbr), Mercedes AMG F1 Team W15, portrait during the Formula 1 Aramco pre-season testing 2024 of the 2024 FIA Formula One World Championship

ALONSO Fernando (spa), Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24 and HAMILTON Lewis (gbr), Mercedes AMG F1 Team W15, portrait during the Formula 1 Aramco pre-season testing 2024 of the 2024 FIA Formula One World Championship | Credits- IMAGO / PanoramiC

The 2025 F1 grid will feature four rookie drivers, alongside Liam Lawson and Oliver Bearman, who have made occasional appearances over the past two years. Meanwhile, the sport will continue to showcase its stalwarts, with legends like Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso still competing at the highest level.

David Coulthard believes that it is a gift for these young drivers to be able to test the waters against some of the greatest drivers this sport has seen. Between themselves, Alonso and Hamilton have won nine World Championships.

“Formula 1 right now has a brilliant lineup of young drivers, let’s say mid-experienced drivers, and then we’ve got the two old-timers in Lewis and Fernando with only nine world championships between them,” he said on the Formula for Success podcast.

“So, it’s a hell of a gift to those young drivers to be able to race against people that they probably idolized when they were younger,” the ex-Red Bull driver added.

Mercedes, Alpine, RB, and Sauber have put all their trust into newcomers Kimi Antonelli, Jack Doohan, Isack Hadjar, and Gabriel Bortoleto respectively. Lawson and Bearman, who have already made substitute appearances in the sport, will line up for Red Bull and Haas.

2025 shaping up to become a milestone year for rookie F1 drivers

The last two seasons in F1 have been challenging for junior drivers trying to make their mark. In 2024, for the first time in the sport’s history, no rookies started on the grid. The year before, 2019 F2 Champion Nyck de Vries was dismissed mid-season due to poor performances.

The 2025 season is shaping up to be one where at least half the teams on the grid have placed their trust in the younger generation of drivers. Furthermore, Red Bull has promoted Lawson to their main team after his stint with its sister team in 2023 and then in 2024.

Plus, Ferrari junior Bearman has been signed by the Scuderia’s customer team, Haas, following impressive cameo performances in 2024 at the Saudi Arabian GP and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix for the Maranello-based squad.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

