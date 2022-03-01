F1

“It’s a shifting scale with these new cars throughout the season”: Former F1 driver Anthony Davidson explains why the 2022 season is in for a big shake-up in the field

"They've shown enough to have the entire Mercedes team worried": Ferrari's strong pre-season testing to be matter of concern within the Mercedes and Red Bull garages
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
Is James Wiseman playing tonight vs Minnesota Timberwolves? Steve Kerr gives update on the Warriors' sophomore ahead of clash against Karl-Anthony Towns and co.
Next Article
Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs Mavericks?: Lakers issue injury report on the Brow ahead of highly-anticipated matchup vs Luka Doncic and co.
F1 Latest News
"They've shown enough to have the entire Mercedes team worried": Ferrari's strong pre-season testing to be matter of concern within the Mercedes and Red Bull garages
“It’s a shifting scale with these new cars throughout the season”: Former F1 driver Anthony Davidson explains why the 2022 season is in for a big shake-up in the field

Former F1 driver Anthony Davidson expects a continuous shake-up throughout the field during the course…